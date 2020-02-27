TRIVIUM Announces 'What The Dead Men Say' Album, Unveils 'Catastrophist' Video

Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM will release their ninth album, "What The Dead Men Say", on April 24 via Roadrunner Records. The LP will be the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

The official music video for the first single from "What The Dead Men Say", for a song called "Catastrophist", can be seen below.

"'What The Dead Men Say' is everything that is TRIVIUM," explains guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future TRIVIUM. The TRIVIUM sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the 'The Sin And The Sentence' and dialed it all up to 11," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying: "We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are TRIVIUM — along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

"What The Dead Men Say" track listing:

01. IX

02. What The Dead Men Say

03. Catastrophist

04. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

05. Bleed Into Me

06. The Defiant

07. Sickness Unto You

08. Scattering The Ashes

09. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind

In a 2018 interview with the 90.3 WMSC radio show "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience", Beaulieu said that he and his bandmates "definitely" wanted to work with Josh Wilbur again on their next album. "We had a blast with Josh" during the making of "The Sin And The Sentence", he said. "Once we worked with him and became friends with him, his personality and his vibe and energy is the perfect combo with how we are as a band and how we like to work and how we like the vibe of making a record. He fit right in."

TRIVIUM will support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour, which will be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Additional support on the trek will come from IN FLAMES.

