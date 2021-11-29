TRIVIUM Announces Livestream Shows From Band's New Headquarters 'The Hangar'

Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM has announced two livestream shows set to unfold over two weekends in December. Both events will take place from the band's brand new headquarters, known as "The Hangar," in Orlando, Florida. This is the official streaming follow-up to 2020's massively successful "A Light Or A Distant Mirror" streamed event. While the band did conduct several free streaming events after the fact, this is the official follow-up.

These events are incredibly special and here's why. The weekend shows serve as the official debut of The Hangar. They coincide with the release of a new Hangar website portal, which is where the events will be broadcast from. This will be the online home of The Hangar and be the nerve center of future TRIVIUM events, merch drops, or other public activities from the space. It's also the 10-year celebration of the release of the band's critically acclaimed album "In Waves".

Ultimately, the streaming events are a summary of everything TRIVIUM is and everything the band has become over the last few years. They have reached a creative summit with their last three albums (2017's "The Sin And The Sentence", 2020's "What The Dead Men Say" and this year's "In The Court Of The Dragon") and remain ahead of the curve, as they were early adopters of the Twitch platform and have built The Hangar as their own house for content creation.

"The Hangar - In Waves" takes place on Saturday, December 11, with FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY as the pre-show.

"The Hangar - Deadmen & Dragons" is set for Saturday, December 18, also with FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY as the pre-show.

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy commented: "'In Waves' is hailed as one of the greatest TRIVIUM albums of all time. While TRIVIUM has the greatest supporters on earth, The Shogunate is also incredibly passionate on their decision of the best classic record. The fanbase always seems to be resoundingly split on three albums when it comes to speaking of 'the best': 'Ascendancy', 'Shogun' and 'In Waves'."

He continued: "'In Waves' is an album where TRIVIUM embarked on a journey to a new world of sounds, textures, feelings, and visuals. 'In Waves' was the moment where TRIVIUM finally, truly realized everything of its visuals. The 'In Waves' album changed the course of history for TRIVIUM, and its influence and impact is vastly apparent in the current modern metal scene."

"'Deadmen & Dragons' is the celebration of the last two years — two albums, The Hangar, 'The Metal Tour Of The Year', and, of course, 'A Light Or A Distant Mirror'," said bassist Paolo Gregoletto. "The moment we knew that touring was off the table in 2020, we shifted focus back to the creative process. This stream is the closing of this unexpected chapter of TRIVIUM and the beginning of a new one full of many exciting possibilities with The Hangar."

From Cyber Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, tickets for both shows will be on sale for $20. From Thursday, December 2 through Tuesday, December 14, tickets for both shows will be $25. Fans can enter to win a guitar from The Hangar Vault when they purchase a ticket to the livestreams. Virtual GA tickets for one show will be $15. Both shows will feature an in-stream chat and a 72-hour, video-on-demand replay function. Meet-and-greets are also available.

Tickets are available here.

Schedule:

Saturday, December 11:

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY pre-show

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

"The Hangar - In Waves"

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BT / 10 p.m. EU

Saturday, 12/18:

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY pre-show

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

"The Hangar - Deadmen & Dragons"

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BT / 10 p.m. EU