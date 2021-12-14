TRIUMPH Announces Opening Of The 'Triumph Vault'

Fans of classic Canadian rockers TRIUMPH are in for a special treat — the launch of the "Triumph Vault" web site on Tuesday, December 14.

By accessing triumphvault.com, fans will be able to discover artifacts from the band's career beginning with a celebration of TRIUMPH's classic 1981 album "Allied Forces".

This inaugural collection will feature a selection of newly discovered artifacts personally curated by drummer Gil Moore, guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and bassist Mike Levine in collaboration with Definitive Authentic. Several pieces are partnered with new audio commentary directly from the band.

New collections will be added to the Vault regularly for fans which will unlock over 45 years of TRIUMPH's illustrious rock and roll history through rare photos, audiograms, video, behind the scenes content, and exclusive collectables.

Commemorating the launch, the Triumph Vault will offer signed and numbered limited-edition memorabilia that have never been made available until now. And as part of the celebration and in keeping with the iconic "Allied Forces" cover, fans who sign up for updates via the site are automatically entered to win a Dean Flying V guitar with a personal note from the band.

Said Moore: "We're super excited to have our loyal fans experience the launch of the Triumph Vault. Finally, after years of touring and recording, we're able to unearth and display rare elements and artifacts from TRIUMPH's history. We can now share with our fans what we've been stowing away for years at Metalworks Studios."

TRIUMPH rocked the world, and in the process, gave us countless classic hard rock anthems ("Fight The Good Fight", "Hold On", "Magic Power", "I Live For The Weekend", "Lay It On The Line", and, of course, "Rock & Roll Machine", and albums ("Just A Game", "Progressions Of Power", "Allied Forces", "Never Surrender", "Thunder Seven", etc.).

Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, TRIUMPH was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show — particularly lighting, sound, and effects. Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled — TRIUMPH was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows.

TRIUMPH's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows — including the US Festival, the World Series Of Rock, the American Rock Festival and Texxas Jam, Day On The Green, to name but a few. And earlier this year, the band was the focus of a documentary, "Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine", directed by Banger Films' Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli.