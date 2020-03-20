TRIPTYKON: Trailer For 'Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)' CD + DVD

Swiss avant-garde extreme metal band TRIPTYKON will release "Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)" on May 15 via Prowling Death Records/Century Media Records.

"Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)" marks the bombastic conclusion of a project over 30 years in the making: The legendary CELTIC FROST/TRIPTYKON "Requiem" performed for the first time in its entirety and with full classical orchestration by the Dutch Metropole Orkest.

A trailer for "Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)" is available below.

"We are truly, deeply delighted to be able to have been granted the opportunity to finish this unique project begun by CELTIC FROST so many years ago, and to finally share the completed recording with the world," Tom Gabriel Warrior states about the release. "This album is the result of two years of passionate work, and it marks the conclusion of a musical idea first considered over three decades ago. Moreover, this 'Requiem' also represents drummer Hannes Grossmann's first recording with TRIPTYKON, and we are very proud to feature him in such an extraordinary context. It was an incredible honor to collaborate with the Metropole Orkest, conductor Jukka Iisakkila, guest vocalist Safa Heraghi, and the esteemed Roadburn festival. In fact, there couldn't have been a better partner for the 'Requiem' project than Roadburn. We are releasing this 'Requiem' album in memoriam of our deeply missed friends and collaborators Martin Eric Ain and HR Giger."

"Requiem" (46:00 min.) is composed of three chapters:

01. "Rex Irae" (06:34 min.) (First appeared on 1987's "Into The Pandemonium" album by CELTIC FROST)

02. "Grave Eternal" (32:28 min.) (Newly written middle part)

03. "Winter" (06:54 min.) (First appeared on 2006's "Monotheist" album by CELTIC FROST)

This unique and groundbreaking release is available in the following formats:

* Special Edition CD + DVD Mediabook

* Limited Gatefold LP + DVD (With LP-Booklet and 2x poster)

Unlimited black 180g. vinyl and selected limited colored editions

* Standard CD Jewelcase

* Limited Deluxe Artbook with coloured LP + CD + DVD + coloured 7-inch (With bonus track, score book of 60 pages, 3x poster, artprint and photocard)

* Digital album

"Requiem"'s main cover art is titled "Blood Angel" and was created by Daniele Valeriani.

TRIPTYKON "Requiem" lineup (from left to right in photo by Ester Segarra):

Tom Gabriel Warrior - voice, guitar

Hannes Grossmann - drums, percussion

Vanja Slajh - bass, vocals

V. Santura - guitar, vocals

Special guest:

Safa Heraghi - "Requiem live co-lead vocalist

