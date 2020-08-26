TRIBULATION Announces New Album, 'Where The Gloom Becomes Sound'

August 26, 2020 0 Comments

TRIBULATION Announces New Album, 'Where The Gloom Becomes Sound'

Sweden's TRIBULATION will release a new album, "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound", in January 2021 via Metal Blade Records in North America and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Having most recently toured comprehensively across Europe with GHOST in support of its first live album/DVD, 2019's "Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern", "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound" marks TRIBULATION's fifth studio album release, and the follow-up to 2018's "Down Below", which received worldwide critical acclaim and also won a Grammis award in the group's home country.

"Where The Gloom Becomes Sound" was engineered and produced throughout the last months with Jamie Elton at Studio Ryssviken in Stockholm, Sweden, mixed and addionally produced by Tom Dalgety (GHOST, OPETH, KILLING JOKE, PIXIES) at Psalm Studios, U.K. and mastered by Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. The album's elegant cover artwork features a statue by Fernand Khnopff from the 19th century and can be seen below.

TRIBULATION checked in with the following comment about "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound": "'Down, further down, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound...', Anna-Varney Cantodea once sang in a previous millenium, in a different world. And further down than 'Down Below' we went with this one. The album is a sombre one, filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic — a mythological bestiarium vocabulum ranging from the desert sands to the midnight sun, from our murky prehistorical past to our potentially luminous futures. Figuratively, literally and musically. We worked together with producer Jamie Elton to create something wild and imaginative, something that would take the listener on a nightly adventure along with Fernand Khnopff's enigmatic sibyl on the cover and with all the gods and goddesses, nymphs and demons that we conjured up during the recording. As an icing on an already frosted cake we had the help of Tom Dalgety for the finishing touches."

TRIBULATION is:

Johannes Andersson - Bass/Vocals
Jonathan Hultén - Guitars
Adam Zaars - Guitars
Oscar Leander - Drums

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).