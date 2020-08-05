TRENT REZNOR Collaborates With TOBACCO On 'Babysitter' Song

Trent Reznor has collaborated with avant-garde electronic artist Tobacco on a new song called "Babysitter". The track will appear on Tobacco's upcoming album, "Hot Wet & Sassy", which will be released on October 30 via Ghostly International.

"I've always been an album guy and my albums are my zone, so Trent being on this one is one of the more meaningful things to me," Tobacco, a.k.a. Tom Fec, told Rolling Stone. "Now he's melted into it.

"'Babysitter' is like one of those experiments I need to do every once in a while, to see how far I can push it within the constructs of writing a song, without just making noise," he continued. "[It's] edging. Probably not that different from how Taylor Swift does it."

Reznor previously called Tobacco's "Sweatbox Dynasty" the "record of the year" and invited Tobacco to open for NINE INCH NAILS live both with Tobacco's group BLACK MOTH SUPER RAINBOW and as a solo artist.

This past March, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were decribed on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."

Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.

The pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like "Bird Box", "Waves" and "Watchmen".

