TREMONTI Releases Official Lyric Video For 'Now And Forever'

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti will release the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", on September 24 via Napalm Records. The official lyric video for the LP's fourth single, "Now And Forever", can be seen below. The clip emerges in visually captivating black and white, providing the perfect backdrop to the song's gripping lyrics. Driven by the signature sound of Tremonti as he sings, 'My once jaded heart's been fortified but left on empty,' the track and video are a perfect example of his keen ability to create memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands ALTER BRIDGE and CREED, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With "Marching In Time", the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song. While its predecessor, "A Dying Machine", was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of "Marching In Time" is different — emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys.

From the driving drum beat of opener "A World Away" to the epic closer "Marching In Time", the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. TREMONTI's unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like "Thrown Further", "In One Piece" and the thought-provoking "Would You Kill". Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks "The Last One Of Us" and "Not Afraid to Lose". Epic title track "Marching In Time" tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time — something Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life — while "If Not For You" shows the evolution of the TREMONTI sound in 2021.

"Marching In Time" was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette — the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

"Marching In Time" track listing:

01. A World Away

02. Now And Forever

03. If Not For You

04. Thrown Further

05. Let That Be Us

06. The Last One Of Us

07. In One Piece

08. Under The Sun

09. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time

