TRAPT Releases Lyric Video For 'Make It Out Alive'

American rockers TRAPT have released the official lyric video for their new song "Make It Out Alive". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Shadow Work", which will be released on July 3 via The Label Group/INgrooves.

The first three singles — "Make It Out Alive", "Tell Me How You Really Feel" and "Far Enough Away" — will be instant-gratification tracks, along with a Jewel cover "Save Your Soul", which is only available when you pre-order the digital album.

TRAPT singer Chris Taylor Brown states: "'Make It Out Alive' was the last song written for our new album, 'Shadow Work', and I hope it inspires people to never give up.

"Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side.

"I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do."

Formed in 1997 in Los Gatos, California, TRAPT is best known for its chart-topping 2002 single "Headstrong". The group consists of Chris Taylor Brown, bassist Peter "Pete" Charell, guitarist Brendan Hengle and drummer Adam Prentice. They have released seven studio albums to date: "Amalgamation" (1999), "Trapt" (2002), "Someone In Control" (2005), "Only Through The Pain" (2008), "No Apologies" (2010), "Reborn" (2013) and "DNA" (2016).

"Shadow Work" track listing:

01. Make It Out Alive

02. I Want To Want What I Want

03. Tell Me How You Really Feel

04. Too Little Too Late

05. Far Enough Away

06. Turn Me Around Again

07. Trying Too Hard

08. Let Me Down Slowly

09. Too Far Away

10. Get You Back

11. Hold And Be Held

