TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Officially Cancels Fall 2020 Tour

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO), the multi-platinum, critically acclaimed progressive rock group, has announced the cancelation of its fall 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA released the following statement:

"Dear TSO Fans,

"We waited as long as we could, hoping for months, that we would not have to make this sad announcement. Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to tour this holiday season. While all of us in TSO wanted to be able to hit the road this November, in the interest of public health and safety, we regrettably cannot move forward. The well-being of our fans, our crew, and of venue staff is of the utmost importance to us and, with that in mind, we must forgo touring during this pandemic.

"In a normal autumn, gearing up for tour, loading up the trucks, and making our way to rehearsal is the highlight of our year. It means that shortly thereafter, we are going to be in your city and doing what we love most, playing live for you.

"When we can all safely be together, we look forward to seeing you all again on tour. We hope you are all taking the necessary precautions to keep healthy.

"We thank you for your ongoing support of TSO.

"Be good and love one another."

Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played nearly 2,000 winter tour shows for more than 16 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs. Year after year, TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. In July 2019, TSO was ranked No. 6 on Pollstar's North American Tours Mid Year chart and No. 8 on Pollstar's Worldwide Tours Mid Year chart. In 2018, TSO came in at No. 16 on Pollstar's 2018 Top 200 Year End North American Tours and at No. 17 on Pollstar's 2018 Year End Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours chart with more than 925,000 tickets sold. Additionally, in July 2019, TSO was featured in Billboard's Money Makers of 2018. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the "Top Tour(s) of the Decade" and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its "Top Touring Artists of the Decade."

