TRACII GUNS And His SUNBOMB Bandmate MICHAEL SWEET Disagree On Abortion

Tracii Guns says that he disagrees with his SUNBOMB bandmate Michael Sweet's stance on abortion.

Earlier today, Sweet, who has fronted the openly Christian rock band STRYPER for nearly four decades, blasted protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court who were videotaped allegedly taking abortion pills (mifepristone) ahead of the nation's highest court hearing arguments over a case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. None of the protesters were pregnant, said Amelia Bonow, co-founder of the abortion rights group Shout Your Abortion, who orchestrated the demonstration.

In a post on his social media, Michael wrote: "When women are shamelessly and proudly taking 'abortion pills' on video with smiles on their faces, isn't that a whole new level of evil? How and why is this acceptable in our world? Are we really this far gone? Celebrating the death of the unborn!!"

Guns, who teamed up with Sweet to write and record the debut SUNBOMB album, "Evil And Divine", reacted to Sweet's comments, writing on Twtter simply: "It's none of our business". Within minutes, Michael fired back, saying: "It's my business when I see a video of 3 women taking joy in it man. That's not human. There are many women who have had to have abortions and I can guarantee you that it wasn't a joyful experience. That's why I posted this. Evil."

A fan who apparently saw the Twitter exchange between the pair chimed in, writing: "Welp, there goes Sunbomb 2.", to which Tracii replied: "Michael and I love each other. We also disagree on a lot of things."

Earlier this year, Tracii, who is one of the founding members of L.A. GUNS, told Talking Metal about his friendship with Michael: "The greatest thing about Michael and I is that we have the same influences in music, we're great friends, and we have completely opposite ideologies — completely; on every level. And we laugh about it. We are two guys, when put together, we do discuss these things without any judgment. It's just, like, 'Hey, I respect your opinion. Cool.' Whether it's religion, politics — it doesn't matter; we get along."

Sweet previously touched upon his views on abortion in a 2020 interview with Slabber.net. While discussing how he decides which presidential candidate he gets behind, he said: "It's not anything new for people to hear from a Christian that they support pro-life. We want to see children that are unborn, live. The other side of that argument, for example, if the woman is raped and she loses her right to have an abortion, that's a terrible thing as well, and I agree with that. You would think in this case a woman should have the choice to keep that baby or not keep that baby. It's a tough argument. There are pros and cons to both sides of this argument. For me, as a believer, as a Christian, the pro-life pros outweigh the cons. Therefore, I'm a guy who typically gets behind whoever is the candidate that is pro-life as well."

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday as the justices consider Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, more than twice as many Americans (55 percent) say they want the court to reaffirm Roe v. Wade as say they want it overturned (24 percent).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

