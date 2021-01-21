TOTO's STEVE LUKATHER Releases Music Video For 'I Found The Sun Again'

Steve Lukather (a.k.a. "Luke") and The Players Club / Mascot Label Group present the title track "I Found The Sun Again", the third and final instant gratification release from Luke's upcoming studio album, due out February 26. The accompanying video presents Luke and his girlfriend Amber Thayer (former wife of KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer), who is the inspiration for the composition.

"I Found The Sun Again" was co-produced by Ken Freeman, who also both engineered and mixed the new collection of repertoire. The players feature many dignitaries that have been in Luke's life for decades. Amongst those are drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist Jeff Babko, and bassists Jorgen Carlsson and John Pierce. Lifelong friend and TOTO bandmate David Paich performs piano and organ across the album, while TOTO vocalist Joseph Williams sang on multiple tracks alongside writing string and horn arrangements and tracking keys on "Run To Me". Both Paich and Williams co-wrote that specific composition, while friend and band leader of the ALL-STARRS, Ringo Starr makes a special appearance on the recording and in the video. Other co-writers include Stan Lynch, Jeff Babko, and, of course, Joseph Williams.

Luke shares: "Never had so much fun recording in my life. Painless, fun and easy — and it just flowed." The repertoire features five new original compositions, and three covers personally selected by Luke. Those are TRAFFIC's "Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys", Joe Walsh's "Welcome To The Club" and Robin Trower's "Bridge Of Sighs". Lukather offers in the liner notes: "ALL these tracks were cut LIVE — no clix — no fix — No rehearsal — one run-thru — and record and the whole record was take 2. I did double a few guitar parts and 'produced up' a few tunes that are obvious but in the same time frame. I recorded the lead vocal right after we got the take same day. One song a day. Joe took it home and did some BG vocals but that's it.

"I wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970s inspiration, and recording values, and techniques with a modern sound. Ken did that!"

