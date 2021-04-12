TOTO Moves Confirmed Appearances To 2022

TOTO has announced the band will push all confirmed appearances to 2022. Specific dates for those shows impacted follows below, alongside on-sale plans for new events not public prior.

Steve Lukather shares: "In the interests of approaching the band's activities with health as the primary concern for the fans, band, crew and all impacted when we commence activities, this was an easy decision to make.

"After four and half decades on the road, it's been challenging living the past 14 months in isolation. As much as Joe [Williams], myself, the band, and the crew would love to be active again, the world is still navigating the challenges that face all of us. We'll continue to announce shows so keep an eye out for confirmation that will be shared in the coming months. We look forward to getting overseas come 2022."

Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams for the next chapter in their indelible history are new band members bassist John Pierce (HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS), drummer Robert "Sput" Searight (GHOST-NOTE, SNARKY PUPPY), and keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora (ROBERT JON & THE WRECK). Keyboardist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin (PRINCE, GHOST-NOTE) and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham (RINGO STARR) segued over continuing their tenure in the ensemble. This lineup marks the fifteenth incarnation of TOTO in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited.

Lukather shares: "When the music is performed by great musicians, it honors TOTO. Looking forward, we'll be selecting a broader mix from the TOTO catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits, and tunes from Joe and my recently released solo albums. Both of us could not be more thrilled with the global response to these records. They charted all over the world, and integrating some of the music in to the new TOTO set will bring fresh spice to the 'Toto: The Dogz Of Oz' world tour. Simply, both of us aim to bring the past TOTO to the present and beyond." Williams offers: "It's always a complete joy to perform a TOTO show, and the model holds strong and true. A band of the very best musicians and singers writing and performing all manner of cool songs. That's how it began, and that's how it continues. Soon we'll to get back out to you, on stage, in the flesh expanding our set with some even deeper 'legacy' cuts as well as some new stuff from Luke's and my new records. We can't wait!"

Lukather and Williams are lifelong friends since they were kids, and bandmates sharing a deep colorful history that has thrived professionally on a global basis over the past decades. Lukather reflects: "We could not be more at peace with this move. There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step in to the future.

"At this moment, Joe and I are the only long-tenured members of the band that want to be on the road continuing to bring music to our multi-generational fan base.

"I've spent almost four and a half decades of my life as the only original member who never missed a show or an album nurturing this legacy while enabling the music to continually exist in the live concert setting. That is something I'll never stop doing, and when we inevitably return to the road, it presents a rare opportunity to reimagine our personal futures while simultaneously preserving the deep connection that exists with the audience while likewise yielding continual discovery."

On February 26, Lukather and Joe presented solo albums via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group which charted in multiple territories across the globe. Both artists made significant contributions to the other's recordings. Additionally, David Paich performed on select tracks on Lukather's "I Found The Sun Again" and Williams's "Denizen Tenant". The titles were released on LP and CD, and a limited-edition deluxe edition is available with the two titles bundled together.

Confirmed 2022 appearances:

Jul. 14 - Bonn, Germany - KunstRasen

Jul. 15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

Jul. 16 - Halle, Germany - Peißnitzinsel

Jul. 19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7 Summer Nights

Jul. 20 - Tussling, Germany - Schlossplatz

Jul. 21 - Middelkerke, Belgium - Proximus Pop-Up Arena

Jul. 23 - Vitrolles, France - Festival Jardin Sonore

Jul. 28 - Schwetzingen, Germany - Schlossgarten

Jul. 29 - Graz, Austria - Messe Open Air

Jul. 31 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

Aug. 10 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Sofiero Castle

Aug. 11 - Viborg, Denmark - Paradepladsen

Aug. 13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Aug. 14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena