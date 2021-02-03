TOOL's MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Says He Contracted COVID-19 For Second Time: I 'Couldn't Breathe'

February 3, 2021 0 Comments

TOOL's MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Says He Contracted COVID-19 For Second Time: I 'Couldn't Breathe'

Maynard James Keenan has revealed that he battled COVID-19 twice in the span of just a few months.

The TOOL frontman told "Strombo" on Apple Music Hits that he suffered a second COVID-19 infection around "mid-November and ended up in the ER on December 1."

"Ugly, ugly. Couldn't breathe," he said. "I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit that, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia. So, if I stayed in the hospital, they said, 'Okay, we can keep you here, but you're fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don't have, so what do you want to do?' I'm like, 'Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.' So, you're just treating symptoms at that point. There's nothing you can do other than treat the symptom, so for a real cough medicine, not the crap over-the-counter and then like an inhaler, and some antibiotics to fight the pneumonia and strap the fuck in."

Keenan previously discussed his first bout with coronavirus in October 2020, telling AZ Central that he suffered symptoms of the disease in February and was still recovering eight months later. "I'm still dealing with the residual effects," he said at the time, "But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn't pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that."

A study from November found that immunity to the cirus following infection could last for more than six months.

The CDC defines "reinfection" as a person getting infection, recovering and then later becoming infected again.

In a November 2020 interview with Consequence Of Sound, Keenan lamented the fact that political leaders depicted mask-wearing as a political act and publicly downplayed the risks of the virus.

"There's logic attached to just looking out for each other," he said. "I have a lot more questions than answers, honestly. Is this thing like a flame on a candle? If you stand in the corner far enough away from somebody, does the flame burn the candle down, and then it can no longer light your candle? Or is it not like that at all, and it's going to live on beyond its own cycle within you? I have no idea, but the idea of temporarily isolating and really adhering to the isolation, it seems like that would've worked."

He continued: "But we tend to be fairly arrogant. I knew what I went through and I know what I'm still going through, so I would recommend that you take this seriously, but I feel like that's just going to fall on deaf ears. It's just going to be a polarized, politicized statement, so it's pointless. In that case, I'm just going to worry about keeping my family safe and keeping my friends safe."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).