TOOL's MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Opens Up About His Wife's Battle With Breast Cancer

TOOL frontman Maynard James Keenan has revealed that his wife is batting breast cancer.

Keenan shared the news earlier today while paying tribute to Jennifer Lei Li Keenan on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, the singer posted a few photos of him and his wife, and he included the following message: "Today is my wife's Birthday. @licoricelust I'm going to guess that it will be viewed as her favorite.

"In late Nov she felt a lump in her breast. On X-mas eve, she was diagnosed with cancer. She didn't collapse into a pile of self pity. She didn't launch into an entitlement rage. She didn't act out in any self destructive manner. Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it. And when there were things she couldn't do on her own, she asked for help. Before the chemo could take her hair, she cut it all off and had our friend Brooke make her a wig to match. And then she went to work.

"No one was the wiser. She's successfully navigated both the chemo and the surgery, and now begins the radiation. And all without whining or bitching.

"She is my rock. She is my muse. She is my ALL. Be like Jen.

"Happy Birthday, My Love. Cheers to this one and many more."

Back in 2014. Keenan and Lei Li welcomed a baby daughter, Lei Li Agostina Maria. She was Keenan's second child and his first with Li, to whom he proposed in 2010 while she worked as the lab manager for his winery label Caduceus.

Keenan also has a 25-year-old son named Devo, who sang back-up vocals on A PERFECT CIRCLE's second album, "Thirteenth Step", in 2003. Devo also performed at his father's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014.