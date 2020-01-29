TOOL's DANNY CAREY On NEIL PEART: 'The Way He Played Was A Big Influence On What I Wanted To Do'

January 29, 2020 0 Comments

TOOL drummer Danny Carey spoke about Neil Peart's influence on his style backstage after he accepted the band's Grammy on Sunday night (January 26) for "Best Metal Performance". According to The Pulse Of Radio, he said: "Neil was so defined and he was such a precise composer in the way he played that that was a big influence on what I wanted to do with the band — to be in a band that did compositions, and it wasn't just jamming and stuff like that. So, luckily, I found the right bandmates to do that with."

In his Grammy acceptance speech, Carey also cited the influence of LED ZEPPELIN's John Bonham and jazz legend Tony Williams.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

TOOL won the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for "7empest", a track from its 2019 album "Fear Inoculum". Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor accepted the award in the pre-telecast ceremony.

TOOL previously won three Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" in 1998 for "Ænima", "Best Metal Performance" in 2002 for "Schism" and "Best Recording Package" in 2007 for "10,000 Days".

TOOL is finishing up the most recent North American leg of its world tour in support of "Fear Inoculum", and will head to Australia and New Zealand next month before kicking off a new round of U.S. dates on March 9 in Spokane, Washington.

