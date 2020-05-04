TOOL's ADAM JONES Shares 'Pneuma' Guitar Tutorial Video

TOOL's Adam Jones has shared a "guitar tutorial" video for the song "Pneuma".

The guitarist uploaded the video to his Instagram account and he included the following message: "A little tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in 'Pneuma' made for my guitar friend and supporter Axe Of Creation while we were on tour (hmm... I can't remember where we were...). 440 D dropped on the Nomad. Justin [Chancellor, bass] stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the two parts. Not difficult to play but it's very satisfying."

"Pneuma" is taken from TOOL's latest album, "Fear Inoculum", which was released last August.

TOOL was set to embark on an extensive spring tour in support of "Fear Inoculum", but has postponed the entire outing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, TOOL drummer Danny Carey revealed that he hopes to get together soon with Jones and Chancellor to begin working on music for a new EP.

It took 13 years for TOOL to complete and release "Fear Inoculum", so a relatively quick turnaround on new music would be a pleasant surprise for the band's devoted followers.

