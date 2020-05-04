TOOL's ADAM JONES Shares 'Pneuma' Guitar Tutorial Video

TOOL's Adam Jones has shared a "guitar tutorial" video for the song "Pneuma".
The guitarist uploaded the video to his Instagram account and he included the following message: "A little tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in 'Pneuma' made for my guitar friend and supporter Axe Of Creation while we were on tour (hmm... I can't remember where we were...). 440 D dropped on the Nomad. Justin [Chancellor, bass] stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the two parts. Not difficult to play but it's very satisfying."
"Pneuma" is taken from TOOL's latest album, "Fear Inoculum", which was released last August.
TOOL was set to embark on an extensive spring tour in support of "Fear Inoculum", but has postponed the entire outing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, TOOL drummer Danny Carey revealed that he hopes to get together soon with Jones and Chancellor to begin working on music for a new EP.
It took 13 years for TOOL to complete and release "Fear Inoculum", so a relatively quick turnaround on new music would be a pleasant surprise for the band's devoted followers.
View this post on Instagram
~ A little Tutorial share ? Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in #Pneuma ? made for my guitar friend & supporter @axeofcreation while we were on tour ( hmm ...I can’t remember where we were...?) • 440 D dropped on the #nomad • Justin stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the 2 parts. *Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying ?? #tool #FearInoculum @toolmusic
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).