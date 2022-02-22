TOOL To Release Reimagined Version Of 'Opiate' Title Track In March; Blu-Ray Short Film To Follow

TOOL, which is currently on tour in support of its Grammy Award-winning album "Fear Inoculum", will take it back to their beginning, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its first commercially available release "Opiate", with a reimagined and extended version of the EP's title track and an accompanying short film. "Opiate²" is available via DSPs on March 1, with the Blu-ray only visual companion available on March 18.

Visual artist Dominic Hailstone ("Alien: Covenant", "The Eel") worked with TOOL guitarist Adam Jones on the 10-plus minute film, which is the band's first new video in 15 years. The clip continues TOOL's knack for merging the aural and visual worlds, creating an all-encompassing experience for the listener that has been a hallmark of the outfit since their inception. Hailstone and Jones also collaborated on the filmed pieces featured on the current "Fear Inoculum" tour.

The physical release features a Blu-ray housed in a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

TOOL kicked off its 2022 tour in support of "Fear Inoculum" on January 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. It marked the band's first live appearance since March 2020 when TOOL's trek was cut short following a gig in Portland, Oregon due to the burgeoning pandemic.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993), "Ænima" (1996), "Lateralus" (2001), "10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum"; two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), "Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"), "Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").