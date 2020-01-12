TOOL Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART During San Diego Concert (Video)

TOOL paid tribute to Neil Peart during the band's concert Friday night (January 10) at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. During Danny Carey's RUSH-tinged drum solo, a photo of Danny and the iconic RUSH drummer was projected on a massive screen behind the stage. TOOL also played a partial cover of RUSH's "A Passage To Bangkok" in tribute to Peart, whose death was announced earlier in the day and who was a huge inspiration for Carey. In addition, the "walk-out" music played after the concert was RUSH's "2112".
Five years ago, Carey and Peart joined former THE POLICE drummer Stewart Copeland for one of Stewart's "Super Grove" jam sessions. Copeland later shared video of the summit, a four-minute clip titled "A Little More Noise", via his YouTube channel.
Peart died on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.
Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.
Tool honored him last night. Passage to Bangkok snippet before Jambi. Pic of Neil and Danny on screen before Danny played a Rush tinged drum solo and lights up walk out music was 2112. Exit Stage Left for this mornings walk. So bummed. Truly one of the greats.
— Barry Ostrowsky (@BarryOstrowsky) January 11, 2020
Danny Carey is putting on we absolute display, as are the rest of @Tool. Fitting tribute to Neil Peart. Incredible.
— Roy, slapdick non-prospect (@Zippy_TMS) January 11, 2020
A couple nice tributes to Neil Peart last night at the Tool show by @adamjones_tv and Neil's heir to the greatest-drummer-on-earth throne, Danny Carey. This clip is unrelated, though, just my favorite guitar solo of… https://t.co/gqmxhAM1gB
— Stephen Johnson (@lachrymaltool) January 11, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).