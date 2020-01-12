TOOL Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART During San Diego Concert (Video)

TOOL paid tribute to Neil Peart during the band's concert Friday night (January 10) at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. During Danny Carey's RUSH-tinged drum solo, a photo of Danny and the iconic RUSH drummer was projected on a massive screen behind the stage. TOOL also played a partial cover of RUSH's "A Passage To Bangkok" in tribute to Peart, whose death was announced earlier in the day and who was a huge inspiration for Carey. In addition, the "walk-out" music played after the concert was RUSH's "2112".

Five years ago, Carey and Peart joined former THE POLICE drummer Stewart Copeland for one of Stewart's "Super Grove" jam sessions. Copeland later shared video of the summit, a four-minute clip titled "A Little More Noise", via his YouTube channel.

Peart died on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

