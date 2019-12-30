TOOL, IRON MAIDEN And SYSTEM OF A DOWN Members Jam Together

Shavo Odadjian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN), Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN) and Justin Chancellor (TOOL) came together for a jam Sunday night (December 29) at an undisclosed location.
Earlier today, Odadjian took to his Instagram to post a photo of the trio, along with the following caption: ""Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time. #happybirthday @nathalie_d_smith ! #ironmaiden x #tool x #systemofadown"
SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.
SYSTEM OF A DOWN played a couple of live shows in May, including headlining slots at Columbus, Ohio's Sonic Temple festival and Chicago Open Air.
The band will perform a number of European concerts in 2020, including at Finland's Provinssi and Germany's Rock Am Ring festivals.
IRON MAIDEN is rumored to have completed work on a new studio album. The British heavy metal legends haven't released any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.
MAIDEN recently announced nearly three dozen shows for next spring and summer as part of its acclaimed "Legacy Of The Beast" tour.
TOOL's "Fear Inoculum", the Los Angeles-based band's chart-topping, record-breaking, critically acclaimed and, until recently, physically sold-out fifth album, has been made available as an expanded book edition. The new iteration of "Fear Inoculum" includes 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art, a download of the groundbreaking immersive visual experience (video), "Recusant Ad Infinitum", and a CD.
"Fear Inoculum" shifted approximately 270,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 248,000 of those in traditional album sales.
View this post on Instagram
Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time. #happybirthday @nathalie_d_smith ! #ironmaiden x #tool x #systemofadown
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).