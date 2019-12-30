TOOL, IRON MAIDEN And SYSTEM OF A DOWN Members Jam Together

Shavo Odadjian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN), Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN) and Justin Chancellor (TOOL) came together for a jam Sunday night (December 29) at an undisclosed location.

Earlier today, Odadjian took to his Instagram to post a photo of the trio, along with the following caption: ""Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time. #happybirthday @nathalie_d_smith ! #ironmaiden x #tool x #systemofadown"

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN played a couple of live shows in May, including headlining slots at Columbus, Ohio's Sonic Temple festival and Chicago Open Air.

The band will perform a number of European concerts in 2020, including at Finland's Provinssi and Germany's Rock Am Ring festivals.

IRON MAIDEN is rumored to have completed work on a new studio album. The British heavy metal legends haven't released any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

MAIDEN recently announced nearly three dozen shows for next spring and summer as part of its acclaimed "Legacy Of The Beast" tour.

TOOL's "Fear Inoculum", the Los Angeles-based band's chart-topping, record-breaking, critically acclaimed and, until recently, physically sold-out fifth album, has been made available as an expanded book edition. The new iteration of "Fear Inoculum" includes 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art, a download of the groundbreaking immersive visual experience (video), "Recusant Ad Infinitum", and a CD.

"Fear Inoculum" shifted approximately 270,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 248,000 of those in traditional album sales.

