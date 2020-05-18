TOOL Guitarist Shares Early Version Of 'Descending' Song

TOOL guitarist Adam Jones has shared a one-minute clip of an early version of "Descending", a song which is featured on the band's latest album, "Fear Inoculum".
Jones posted the clip on Instagram and wrote in an accompanying message: "Early comp of what is now descending. Writing music Justin [Chancellor, bass] and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos - then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward) Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it 'bluegrass' as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally. *The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones ~enjoy friends"
TOOL was set to embark on an extensive spring tour in support of "Fear Inoculum", but has postponed the entire outing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, TOOL drummer Danny Carey revealed that he hopes to get together soon with Jones and Chancellor to begin working on music for a new EP.
It took 13 years for TOOL to complete and release "Fear Inoculum", so a relatively quick turnaround on new music would be a pleasant surprise for the band's devoted followers.
TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in late January at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", another track from "Fear Inoculum".
TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".
TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Jones, Chancellor, Carey and singer Maynard James Keenan.
"Fear Inocolum" came out last August.
