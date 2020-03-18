TOOL: First Leg Of Spring 2020 North American Tour Postponed

The first leg of TOOL's previously announced spring 2020 North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. All previously purchased tickets for the above dates will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

The band wishes everyone well during this difficult period and hopes to see everyone again very soon.

The postponed dates are:

April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

May 01 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 02 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

May 04 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 05 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

TOOL's concerts that are scheduled to take place between May 29 and June 23 are unaffected by the latest postponement.

On its recent tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

The setlist drew from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.

TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band is promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in late January at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".

