TOOL Fan Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Attended Band's Concert In Auckland

According to the New Zealand Herald, a man infected with coronavirus attended the TOOL concert in Auckland on February 28. He may have been infectious at the time. He was in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant at Spark Arena.

The man, the partner of the woman announced as positive on Wednesday, has been in self-isolation since yesterday. The couple returned from northern Italy last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told media: "We encourage all people in the area of the concert to be aware of the symptoms and contact the Healthline if concerned. The advice is that the risk is very low for all others who attended this concert.

"There was no way of tracking the people who were in that area of the concert. They are classed as causal contacts and the advice to them is to call Healthline if they have any symptoms."

As of Thursday, more than 97,800 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, with at least 3,300 deaths. In the United States, there are around 200 confirmed cases.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

As the disease officially called COVID-19 continues to spread, concert organizers have been canceling or postponing events across the globe.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.