TOOL Details 'Fear Inoculum' Ultra Deluxe Vinyl

The eagerly awaited vinyl version of TOOL's critically-acclaimed fifth album, "Fear Inoculum", will arrive on April 8 via RCA Records, with the Grammy Award-winning release spread over 5 LPs and paired with new, extensive artwork.

TOOL guitarist Adam Jones reconceptualized the already impressive album packaging with each of the 180-gram vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork. The limited-edition set, which also features a new cover, is housed in a hard shell box.

TOOL has consistently elevated the concept of album art, from the groundbreaking "Fear Inoculum" CD release fronted by a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage ("Recusant Ad Infinitum") to "10,000 Days"' integrated stereoscopic lenses to "Ænima"'s lenticular jewel case, Jones has pushed the boundaries of what is possible. He has been twice nominated in the Grammy Awards' "Best Recording Package" category, taking home the trophy in 2007 for "10,000 Days".

Quite possibly the era's most highly anticipated album, "Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "'Fear Inoculum' was worth the 13-year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "TOOL in peak performance."

"Fear Inoculum" ultra-deluxe vinyl track listing:

Disc 1: "Fear Inoculum" and "Pneuma"

Disc 2: "Invincible"

Disc 3: "Legion Inoculant" and "Descending"

Disc 4: "Culling Voices" and "Chocolate Chip Trip"

Disc 5: "7empest" and "Mockingbeat"

For more information and to pre-order, click here.

Earlier this week, TOOL also announced the impending arrival of "Opiate²", a reimagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band’s first new video in 15 years. "Opiate²" will be available via DSPs on March 1, with the Blu-ray only visual companion available on March 18.

TOOL kicked off its 2022 tour in support of "Fear Inoculum" on January 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. It marked the band's first live appearance since March 2020 when TOOL's trek was cut short following a gig in Portland, Oregon due to the burgeoning pandemic.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and the aforementioned "Best Recording Package" for "10,000 Days".

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993), "Ænima" (1996), "Lateralus" (2001), "10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum"; two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), "Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"), "Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").



