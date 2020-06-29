TOOL Confirms Signature GIBSON Les Paul Custom Guitar For ADAM JONES

TOOL has confirmed that Gibson Custom Shop is working with Adam Jones on recreating his original 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitar that can been seen live on stage on the band's tour in support of its acclaimed new album, "Fear Inoculum".

Jones told Guitar World last year about Silverburst Customs: "I remember buying my first one and the guitar salesman really tried to talk me out of it. It was the early '90s on the Sunset Strip and it was like Guitars R Us or one of those shops where all the guys running it were very pretty, had hair-sprayed hair and jeans tucked into their cowboy boots.

"I have a true love for that color and that guitar in general, and I believe that particular metallic paint does something to the tone or the resonance or the polarity somehow.

"Right now, I have six actual vintage Silverburst Gibson Les Paul Customs and I have some others that people have given me that have been painted silverburst," he continued. "I bought a couple extra because I used to only bring two guitars on the road, but now we use drop B for 'Prison Sex' and then we tune the guitar down to drop C for 'The Pot', which is a little easier for Maynard [James Keenan] to sing and he can really let go every time."

As for how he modifies his Silverbursts with specific pickups and frets, Jones said: "I use the thickest frets possible because I pull off a lot and I also like to use kind of a sitar technique where if you push down really hard. The note will go sharp, and the big frets make that work.

"I still use just the original Seymour Duncan Super Distortion pickups. I buy those up whenever I see an old one from the '90s."

Earlier in the month, TOOL has officially canceled its 2020 North American tour, after initially postponing the trek due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It called the jaunt off so that fans could get their money back in what has become an intensely challenging economic climate. TOOL said it will return to the road "when the time is right."

