TOOL Announces Spring 2020 North American Tour

TOOL, has added an extensive spring tour for North America. The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back performances at Auckland's Spark Arena, happening later this week. The Sydney Morning Herald described the live offering as "an immersive art-rock experience that forced you to feel a little of everything. It was an intricate collage of light, sound and imagery." The "Fear Inoculum" tour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it "impeccable," the Chicago Tribune describing the performances as a "twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert" and The Arizona Republic describing the shows as "a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle."

The newly announced dates are:

April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

May 01 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 02 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

May 04 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 05 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 02 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 04 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 07 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 09 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

June 10 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

June 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Tickets for the above dates are on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on sale at 12 noon local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to TOOL Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday, February 26 at 10 am local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).

On its current tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

The setlist draws from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.

TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band is promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in late January at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".