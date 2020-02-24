TOOL Announces Spring 2020 North American Tour

TOOL, has added an extensive spring tour for North America. The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back performances at Auckland's Spark Arena, happening later this week. The Sydney Morning Herald described the live offering as "an immersive art-rock experience that forced you to feel a little of everything. It was an intricate collage of light, sound and imagery." The "Fear Inoculum" tour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it "impeccable," the Chicago Tribune describing the performances as a "twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert" and The Arizona Republic describing the shows as "a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle."
The newly announced dates are:
April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
May 01 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 02 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
May 04 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
May 05 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 02 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 04 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
June 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 07 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 09 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
June 10 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
June 12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
June 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Tickets for the above dates are on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on sale at 12 noon local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to TOOL Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday, February 26 at 10 am local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).
On its current tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.
The setlist draws from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.
TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.
The band is promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August.
TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in late January at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".
TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".