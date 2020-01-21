TOOL Announces March 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

TOOL has added several shows to its 2020 U.S. tour schedule.

Four dates have been announced for March: in Spokane, Washingston; Portland, Oregon; Eugene, Oregon; and Boise, Idaho.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER is supporting TOOL on all gigs through February. The opening act for the new dates has not yet been announced.

Tour dates:

Jan. 21 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Jan. 22 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 31 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 01 - New Orleans, LA @ LA Smoothie King Center

Mar. 09 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena (new)

Mar. 11 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center (new)

Mar. 12 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center (new)

Mar. 14 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena (new)

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, January 24.

On its current tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

The setlist draws from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting four songs each.

TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band is promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August.

TOOL is nominated for "Best Metal Performance" ("7empest") and "Best Rock Song" ("Fear Inoculum") at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

TOOL already has three Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".