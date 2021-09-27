TOOL Announces Extensive 2022 Tour Dates For U.S. And Europe

TOOL has announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending three months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates.
TOOL elected to kick off the highly anticipated trek in Eugene, Oregon as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 "Fear Inoculum" tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.
"It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road," said TOOL drummer Danny Carey. "These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you."
Tickets for all dates are on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time (U.K. and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on September 28 at 10 a.m. local time (24-hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on September 29 at 10 a.m. local time (36-hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on September 29 at 10 am local time.
U.S. tour dates:
Jan. 10 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Jan. 13 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Jan. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Jan. 18 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Jan. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Jan. 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
Jan. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Jan. 30 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Jan. 31 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 02 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Feb. 04 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 05 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 08 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Feb. 09 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 10 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Feb. 19 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 23 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Feb. 26 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Mar. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Mar. 03 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Mar. 04 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 06 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Mar. 08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Mar. 10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
Mar. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Mar. 15 -- Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Mar. 17 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
Mar. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Mar. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
European tour dates:
Apr. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Apr. 25 - Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
Apr. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
Apr. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
Apr. 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
May 02 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester
May 04 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
May 06 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
May 09 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
May 12 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
May 13 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
May 15 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
May 23 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
May 24 - Budapest, HU @ SportAréna
BLONDE REDHEAD opens on dates from January 10 to February 10. THE ACID HELPS opens from February 19 to March 20.
On its recent tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.
The setlist drew from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.
TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.
The band has been promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August 2019.
TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".
TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".