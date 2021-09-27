TOOL Announces Extensive 2022 Tour Dates For U.S. And Europe

TOOL has announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending three months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates.

TOOL elected to kick off the highly anticipated trek in Eugene, Oregon as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 "Fear Inoculum" tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.

"It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road," said TOOL drummer Danny Carey. "These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you."

Tickets for all dates are on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time (U.K. and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on September 28 at 10 a.m. local time (24-hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on September 29 at 10 a.m. local time (36-hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on September 29 at 10 am local time.

U.S. tour dates:

Jan. 10 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Jan. 13 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Jan. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Jan. 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Jan. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 30 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jan. 31 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 02 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Feb. 04 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 05 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 08 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 09 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 10 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 19 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 23 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 26 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Mar. 03 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 04 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 06 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Mar. 08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Mar. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Mar. 15 -- Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Mar. 17 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

Mar. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

European tour dates:

Apr. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Apr. 25 - Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

Apr. 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

Apr. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

Apr. 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

May 02 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

May 04 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 06 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 09 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

May 12 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

May 13 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

May 15 - Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 21 - Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

May 23 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 24 - Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

BLONDE REDHEAD opens on dates from January 10 to February 10. THE ACID HELPS opens from February 19 to March 20.

On its recent tour, TOOL has been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

The setlist drew from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.

TOOL's lineup continues to consist of Keenan, Carey, guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band has been promoting "Fear Inocolum", which came out in August 2019.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".