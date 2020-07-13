TONY IOMMI Looks Back On BLACK SABBATH Reunion For LIVE AID Concert: 'It Was Great Being With The Guys Again'

July 13, 2020 0 Comments

SiriusXM's Volume is taking a special look back at Live Aid, 35 years later, chatting with artists who were there.

Volume's "Live Aid Look Back: 35 Years Later", a special two-hour broadcast hosted by SiriusXM's Mark Goodman, Lori Majewski, Nik Carter, Alan Light, Lyndsey Parker and Eddie Trunk, features new interviews with original Live Aid musicians and artists, including JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi and REO SPEEDWAGON's Kevin Cronin. It's a look back on one of the most iconic and memorable concerts of its time.

This special airs all week on SiriusXM's Volume channel 106, including the following times:

July 13 at 9 a.m. ET
July 14 at 12 a.m. ET
July 15 at 9 a.m. ET
July 17 at 9 a.m. ET
July 18 at 10 a.m. ET

The July 13, 1985 concert in Philadelphia saw BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, singer Ozzy Osbourne and drummer Bill Ward reunite for a three-song set consisting of some of their best-loved classics, "Children Of The Grave", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid". The original lineup of SABBATH would again reunite in November 1992 at a Costa Mesa, California Ozzy Osbourne show, and then in December 1997 for two concerts in Birmingham, England, which were recorded and released as the double album "Reunion".

Iommi told SiriusXM Volume's "Live Aid Look Back: 35 Years Later" about reuniting with his bandmates for the Live Aid concert: "It was great. It was great being with the guys again. It was a bit surreal, to be honest, because, basically, I had been in the studio working. It was an unusual thing for me to come from the studio, and then suddenly, here we are, in the next couple of days, on stage in front of all the people. We'd never really done that before. We'd always sort of rehearsed for a proper show for a while. But this was a quick rehearsal for an hour or whatever it was, and then the next day, of course, on stage. So it was a bit nerving, because you don't know how things are gonna go with the equipment and all this stuff. We hadn't been on stage together for so long. You have to sort of suck it and see what's gonna happen."





