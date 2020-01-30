TONY FRANKLIN: 'I Will NOT Be Doing Any Tour Dates With LYNCH MOB In 2020'

January 30, 2020 0 Comments

TONY FRANKLIN: 'I Will NOT Be Doing Any Tour Dates With LYNCH MOB In 2020'

Bassist Tony Franklin has shot down reports that he will tour with LYNCH MOB this year.

On Wednesday, two shows were announced by LYNCH MOB in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Wicked Sensation". The group's lineup on the posters for both dates listed Franklin alongside guitarist George Lynch, lead vocalist Oni Logan and drummer Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, THE DEAD DAISIES).

Earlier today, Franklin, who has previously played with THE FIRM and BLUE MURDER, took to social media to deny his involvement with LYNCH MOB's upcoming trek. He said in a statement: "I will NOT be doing any tour dates with LYNCH MOB in 2020. The announcements were put out prematurely. Apologies for any confusion"

LYNCH MOB 2020 world tour will reportedly see the quartet perform "Wicked Sensation" in its entirety along with select songs from Lynch's time with DOKKEN.

The two shows that have been announced so far are: March 20 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, New Jersey; and March 21 at the Stereo Garden in Patchoque, New York. Support on the dates will come from the L.A. GUNS version featuring Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels.

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including the band's debut, 1990's "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).