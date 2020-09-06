TONY CAMPOS: 'It's Up To The Fans' Whether STATIC-X Will Continue After 'Project Regeneration' Touring Cycle

STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos says that "it's up to the fans" whether the group's current lineup will continue once he and his bandmates have finished touring in support of "Project Regeneration".

STATIC-X's latest album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", came out in July. The first of two volumes, it features 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. Both volumes are being worked on by longtime STATIC-X producer Ulrich Wild.

Asked in a recent interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast whether STATIC-X would consider creating fresh music from scratch after the completion of the "Project Regeneration" touring cycle, Tony said (hear audio below): "I don't know. We'll see. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. I'm not opposed to it. I still wanna go do other things. I'd love to work with MINISTRY again. I'd love to play with the Cavalera brothers [Max and Igor] again. I'm working on an ASESINO record.

"It's up to the fans," he added. "If they wanna see us continue on as doing this with [new singer] Xer0, then yeah. It's up to them."

In total, "Project Regeneration" volumes one and two will consist of more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased STATIC-X songs and will feature all of the remaining works left behind by Static, along with Campos, Jay, and Fukuda.

Last year, STATIC-X wrapped up a world tour comprised of nearly 100 mostly sold-out dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its platinum-selling debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip". The shows also served as a traveling memorial for Wayne, who passed away more than five years ago.

While the identity of Xer0 has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is the one performing with Jay, Fukuda and Campos and appearing in all of STATIC-X's promotional videos.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

