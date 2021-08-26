PAUL STANLEY Tests Positive For COVID-19; Tonight's KISS Concert Canceled

**UPDATE #3**: Paul Stanley has released the following statement regarding his COVID-19 diagnosis: "A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."

**UPDATE #2**: KISS has issued a statement confirming Paul Stanley's COVID-19 diagnosis. The statement reads: "KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

**UPDATE #1**: According to TMZ, KISS frontman Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancelation of tonight's concert.

Paul is fully vaccinated and feeling fine despite testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Although there were rumblings on Twitter that Paul was having heart issues, he took to Twitter just minutes ago to shoot down that rumor, saying: "PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don't know where this came from but it's absolute nonsense."

Just before 7:30 p.m., the venue posted on Twitter that the show "is being rescheduled." The tweet did not explain why tonight's show was canceled.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, which has not yet been announced.

The original article follows below.

According to TribLive.com and WPXI, tonight's KISS concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been canceled.

A number of KISS fans have posted on social media that they were being turned away at the gates, with no additional information made available.

As of this writing, KISS has not addressed the cancelation via any of its social media sites and no further details have been provided on the web sites of the venue or Live Nation.

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

