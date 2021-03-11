TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE/BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: 'Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll' Music Video

TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP is drummer Tommy Clufetos's (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH) new hard rock outfit, where he offers his take on the rock 'n roll influences that made him one of the most sought-after drummers in the current hard rock scene. "Beat Up By Rock 'N' Roll", TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP's debut album, will arrive on May 7 via Frontiers Music Srl. Eric Dover, known for singing and playing guitar with JELLYFISH, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and Alice Cooper, handles lead vocals on the LP (though Tommy grabs the mic for three tracks). Eliot Lorengo (bass), Hank Schneekluth (guitar) and Nao Nakashima (guitar) round out the supporting cast.

The official music video for the disc's first single, "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll", is available below.

Clufetos said: "I wanted to make an album that I would enjoy listening to, while injecting some of the characteristics that I love about my favorite rock 'n' roll. Hopefully when you listen to it in your car, you realize you are driving way over the speed limit."

Regarding "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll", Clufetos said: "The lyrics of this song are pretty obvious if you are in the game of music.... If you're a spectator....not so much. Just as a great band once said, 'It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll.' This business is a bitch, BUT you ride through it all with a smile 'cause...you 'Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll'!!!"

"Beat Up By Rock N' Roll" track listing:

01. Heavy Load

02. Welcome To The Show

03. You Got The Cash, I Got The Flash

04. Make Me Smile

05. Do It Again

06. Kid Blood

07. Don't Be Afraid

08. Beat Up By Rock N' Roll

09. Got To Play Some Rock N' Roll

10. The Longevity

11. Power Of Three

Recording lineup:

Tommy Clufetos - Drums, Lead Vocals on Tracks 4, 8 and 11

Eric Dover - Lead Vocals

Eliot Lorengo - Bass Guitar

Hank Schneekluth - Lead Guitar

Nao Nakashima - Rhythm Guitar

Tommy C - Saxophone on “Power Of Three”

John Schreffler - Guitar Solo on “Beat Up By Rock 'N’ Roll"

Doug Organ - Hammond B3

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.

