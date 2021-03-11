TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE/BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: 'Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll' Music Video

March 11, 2021 0 Comments

TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE/BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: 'Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll' Music Video

TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP is drummer Tommy Clufetos's (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH) new hard rock outfit, where he offers his take on the rock 'n roll influences that made him one of the most sought-after drummers in the current hard rock scene. "Beat Up By Rock 'N' Roll", TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP's debut album, will arrive on May 7 via Frontiers Music Srl. Eric Dover, known for singing and playing guitar with JELLYFISH, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and Alice Cooper, handles lead vocals on the LP (though Tommy grabs the mic for three tracks). Eliot Lorengo (bass), Hank Schneekluth (guitar) and Nao Nakashima (guitar) round out the supporting cast.

The official music video for the disc's first single, "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll", is available below.

Clufetos said: "I wanted to make an album that I would enjoy listening to, while injecting some of the characteristics that I love about my favorite rock 'n' roll. Hopefully when you listen to it in your car, you realize you are driving way over the speed limit."

Regarding "Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll", Clufetos said: "The lyrics of this song are pretty obvious if you are in the game of music.... If you're a spectator....not so much. Just as a great band once said, 'It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll.' This business is a bitch, BUT you ride through it all with a smile 'cause...you 'Got To Play Some Rock 'N Roll'!!!"

"Beat Up By Rock N' Roll" track listing:

01. Heavy Load
02. Welcome To The Show
03. You Got The Cash, I Got The Flash
04. Make Me Smile
05. Do It Again
06. Kid Blood
07. Don't Be Afraid
08. Beat Up By Rock N' Roll
09. Got To Play Some Rock N' Roll
10. The Longevity
11. Power Of Three

Recording lineup:

Tommy Clufetos - Drums, Lead Vocals on Tracks 4, 8 and 11
Eric Dover - Lead Vocals
Eliot Lorengo - Bass Guitar
Hank Schneekluth - Lead Guitar
Nao Nakashima - Rhythm Guitar
Tommy C - Saxophone on “Power Of Three”
John Schreffler - Guitar Solo on “Beat Up By Rock 'N’ Roll"
Doug Organ - Hammond B3

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).