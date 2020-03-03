TOMMY LEE To DONALD TRUMP: 'What The F**k Is Wrong With You, Dude?'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has reacted to President Trump hugging and kissing an American flag at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
After finishing his speech at CPAC 2020 on Saturday (February 29), Trump decided to lovingly caress and kiss the American flag that was on stage while mouthing the words, "I love you, baby."
On Monday (March 2), Lee shared video of the bizarre moment on his Instagram account, and he wrote: "Wtf is wrong with you dude?" He also added the facepalm emoji.
Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including last August when he implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.
In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."
After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"
In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.
Lee, along with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is preparing to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.
View this post on Instagram
Wtf is wrong with you dude? ??♂
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).