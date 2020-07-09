TOMMY LEE Teases His Remix Of TYLA YAWEH/POST MALONE Song 'Tommy Lee'

Tommy Lee's remix of the song "Tommy Lee" from Tyla Yaweh will be released on Friday, July 10. The track, which also features Post Malone, is said to be an ode to the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer and his lavish lifestyle.
A preview of Lee's version of "Tommy Lee" is available below.
Tommy told Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Facebook page about his involvement in "Tommy Lee": "They asked me to do a remix [of the song]. I don't know how much you know about remixes, but a lot of times, people will do a remix and you're, like, somebody changed a few beats here and a little bit of this and a little bit of that and called it a remix. Well, this is like a 'redo.' We put on heavy guitars, I smash drums on it, bass, there's some strings… It's crazy. It's like NIRVANA meets GREEN DAY meets THE BEATLES. It sounds like the same song, but it's like the next-level version. It's crazy. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it."
Malone says in the track: "Pull up wit a drum like I'm Tommy Lee/Yaweh got a stick came to rock with me. Living life like a rock star/Pulling up stretch limousines."
In a separate interview with SiriusXM's Debatable, Tommy said that Yaweh and Malone initially recorded the song with "demo drums" and sent it to Lee, who then recorded his contribution at his home studio while in quarantine.
Lee and Post Malone previously collaborated on the song "Over Now", which was featured on the rapper's 2018 album "Beerbongs & Bentleys".
Lee told Debatable about Malone: "I've known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you. He's a freaking maniac."
Tyla told NME that "Tommy Lee" is about "living life and spreading positive energy." Explaining why he and Malone named the track after the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer, he added: "Tommy Lee just doesn't give a fuck and I love that."
Earlier in the month, Lee released two new solo songs. "Knock Me Down" is a collaboration with Killvein, while "Tops" features South African rapper Push Push. Both tracks will appear on Tommy's new solo album, "Andro", which is due in October.
View this post on Instagram
We said we were gonna do it. And we did it! Friday, July 10! #tommylee #remix @tylayaweh @postmalone ???
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).