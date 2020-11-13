TOMMY LEE Teams Up With MACHINE GUN KELLY, 24KGOLDN On New Track 'Climb'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly and 24kGoldn on a new explosive track titled "Climb". The song, written and produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, from four-part, smash Halloween podcast "Halloween In Hell", has been released today through Sony Music and Audio Up Music.

Taking homage from music horror hits like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and the dark comedy of "The Nightmare Before Christmas", "Halloween In Hell" is set during Halloween, where 24kGoldn and metal mistress Dana Dentata find themselves trapped on a soundstage reminiscent of Hell, with a sadistic host who has lured them into a singing competition. It is there they must impress a jury of the damned (R. Kelly and Phil Spector) and rescue themselves from the clutches of evil. With each of the main cast playing fictional versions of themselves, these acclaimed musical, cross-genre performers beckon listeners to follow them on a journey to hell and back. The star-studded cast includes multi-platinum Interscope Records recording artist, actor and Billboard chart topper pop culture icon Machine Gun Kelly, Lee, acclaimed musician and performance artist Dana Dentata, multi-platinum 10K Projects recording artist Iann Dior, multi-platinum / recording artist 24kGoldn, and musician/writer Phem.

The podcast was conceived and produced by Gutstadt, and executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, and was written by Jimmy Jellinek. Original music (penned and produced by Gutstadt, alongside the cast) debuted in every episode and is now available across all digital and streaming platforms.

"Climb" is available on all digital and streaming platforms today.

On June 5, it was announced that Lee had spent two years writing and recording his new album and it is about to challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about him and his musical proclivities. True, he hinted at some of the complexity behind the chaos, when he formed METHODS OF MAYHEM and when he toured with Skrillex, Zedd and Deadmaus, but Lee's new set of tracks seem to truly represent the music that's he was meant to make — and that definitively reveals the depth and range of his musical fascinations. They also represent the male and female sides of music — equally important and equally powerful, thus the name of the album, "Andro". Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept.

The passion is evident right from the start of "Andro", as the album opens with the first of his two singles "Knock Me Down", a paint-stripping industrial-metal stormer (as close as "Andro" gets to what Lee is best known for) featuring the up-and-coming rapper Killvein, who gives a scorching performance. Other features on the record include a Prince cover from Lukas Rossi (ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA), plus guest appearances by Josh Todd (BUCKCHERRY), Push Push, Brooke Candy and Mickey Avalon.



