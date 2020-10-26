TOMMY LEE On MÖTLEY CRÜE: 'I Call Us S**t Magnets'

In a new interview with KFC Radio, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee reflected on the fact that he and his bandmates became one of the biggest rock acts on the planet in the late 1980s and early 1990s, despite going out of their way to bring as much decadence, debauchery and depravity down upon themselves and everyone around them as possible.

"I call us shit magnets," Tommy said (see video below). "For some reason, we were just at the wrong place at the right time. I look back and try to figure it out, like, 'What the fuck just happened?' We were these four guys from fucking L.A. that somehow put a band together, and the fucking band blew up and we went around and toured the world and just created fucking mayhem everywhere. And the four of us are still alive. I don't even understand how that works.

"I think we're all extremely, I believe, lucky," Lee added. "There's talent in there, and there's plain fucking just sheer stupidity that just has had us do what we do, I guess."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Lee's new solo album, "Andro", came out on October 16. The first two singles from the collection, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops", were released in early June.

