TOMMY LEE Is Looking Forward To Playing Packed Stadiums Post-Pandemic

In a new interview with Australia's Blunt, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee was asked what he thinks the future for the entertainment industry will be post-pandemic. He said: "I think about this. Like a lot of people say, 'Well, what are you going to do when everything's back to normal?' And I use that term lightly. Just imagine, okay. Let's say we're all cool. And everything's a fucking go and it's cool to pack a stadium full of people. When people ask me what I want to do, that's what I want to do. I want to be sitting behind my fucking drums in a stadium with fucking 60,000 people going fucking apeshit because they can again. That, to me, that is priceless. You can't buy that. You can't fucking rent it. You can't fucking… You can't do any of it, but be it. It might be something that I will personally never experience again in my lifetime ever. And you may not either, you know what I'm saying?"

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Lee's third solo album, "Andro", will be released on October 16. The LP includes Tommy's two recently released singles, "Tops", featuring female South African rapper Push Push, and "Knock Me Down", featuring the up-and-coming rapper Killvein.

Lee has had a mega-popular Netflix film ("The Dirt"), starred in and produced three network TV shows ("Tommy Lee Goes To College", "Rockstar: Supernova", "Battleground Earth: Ludacris Vs Tommy Lee"), had a New York Times bestseller ("Tommyland") and has appeared on scripted and interview TV shows — most recently, a hilarious appearance as a professor on ABC's "The Goldbergs".

Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM rap-rock side project released its self-titled debut album in 1999 and was certified gold in the U.S. A follow-up effort, "A Public Disservice Announcement", came out 11 years later.

Lee also collaborated with METHODS OF MAYHEM's DJ Aero on the "#MSND" EP, which was released in 2013.