TOMMY LEE, GLENN HUGHES, SEBASTIAN BACH, FRANKIE BANALI Among Presenters At RONNIE JAMES DIO Memorial Awards Gala

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with an Awards Gala on February 20, 2020. The Awards Gala, which will take place at The Avalon in Hollywood, will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk and will recognize honorees who have played a role in either Dio's legacy or that of the charity. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

Confirmed to present awards to the honorees at the Gala are recording artists Sebastian Bach, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Jeff Pilson of FOREIGNER, legendary DEEP PURPLE vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes, Frankie Banali of QUIET RIOT, Fred Coury of CINDERELLA, Robbie Crane of BLACK STAR RIDERS and music industry executive Ahmet Zappa.

Eight awards named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing The Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer, leukemia and AIDS

* King Of Rock 'N Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio's Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master Of The Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

* Rainbow In The Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up And Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the "Dio Returns!" hologram

For information and to purchase event tickets, go to this location.

Entertainment will be provided by the amazing vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio with his live band DIO, featuring vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen. Joining the evening's lineup is Los Angeles comedian Brian Posehn, who in addition his comedic duties, will perform a song from his upcoming album accompanied by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING). Local rockers SADIE & THE TRIBE will also perform.

"I am overwhelmed by the support so far for this 10th Anniversary commemoration of Ronnie's passing and the formation of the cancer fund in his name," says Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and president/founder of the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. "It will be an extraordinary evening of entertainment and memories for an important cause."

VIP attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings. In addition, the event will include a major silent auction and a raffle comprising unusual items and entertainment memorabilia. Among the rare items that will be available are:

* A luxury 6-night All-Inclusive South African Photo Safari for two at the 5-star Ezulwini Safari Lodges in Greater Kruger National Park;

* A pair of tickets to "Rock Of Ages" Hollywood at The Bourbon Room (courtesy of "Rock Of Ages" Hollywood)

* Four hours of recording studio time to record, mix, and master a demo at Total Access Studio, donated by honoree Wyn Davis, who engineered, mixed and mastered most of Ronnie's albums

* A 3-night stay at the magnificent two-acre Grand View Manor nestled amid the orange groves just 8 minutes from the quaint old town of Ojai. This 5,600 square foot four-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest cottage features stunning mountain views from every room.

Additionally, there will be a specially designed diamond-studded one-of-a-kind Rolex watch dubbed DIO's Sacred Heart Timepiece created especially for the Dio Cancer Fund Gala by www.darktriumph.com. The watch is a vintage Rolex Datejust watch from the 1960s with a custom diamond and ruby Sterling Silver with 18kt yellow gold bracelet featuring Dio's "Murray" handpainted on the dial by Australian fine artist Timothy John.

The Avalon is located at 1735 Vine Street, Los Angeles.

All Sponsorship Packages include a full-page ad in the event program, mention in all press releases, sponsor logo on SUAS website and in event recap video.

Presenting sponsor with table & Ad $9950 (SOLD OUT)

* Back cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor I with table & Ad $8950 (SOLD OUT)

* Inside front cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor II with table & Ad $8950 (SOLD OUT)

* Inside back cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Gold sponsor with table & Ad $5950 (limited quantity)

* Full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 10

* 10 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 20 cocktail drink tickets

VIP Ticket includes: Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing, Live Entertainment, Auctions, Raffle, Luxury Gift Bag

Main Floor VIP $395 Each / $295 early bird ends February 10

* Main Floor VIP Table Seating

* Luxury Gift Bag

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

General Admission Balcony Ticket includes: Live Entertainment, Auctions, Raffle, Commemorative Wristband.

General Admission Balcony $25 Each

* Balcony Seating for Live Entertainment

* Access to Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle

* Commemorative Wristband

* No Host Bar

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.