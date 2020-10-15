TOMMY LEE Fires Back At TED NUGENT: 'Is That Guy Even Still Alive?'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has fired back at Ted Nugent after the outspoken conservative rocker called him "a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict."
In an interview with Blunt Force Truth, Nugent discussed his recent appearance on Sammy Hagar's AXS TV reality series "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar". The avid hunter said: "The producers wouldn't let [Sammy] near me, even though he and I go way back; we're dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I'd come out with a machine gun or I'd slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity! I said, 'So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who's a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.' They're okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent 'Kamp For Kids' charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober. I said, 'Sammy, coldcock those sons of bitches and get out and let's do the show.' So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the number one Sammy Hagar 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' show."
On Wednesday night (October 14), Lee took to his Twitter to write: "Ted Nugent? ....Is that guy even still alive? ..... I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago". Tommy also included two middle finger emojis as well as a crying laughing emoji.
Lee was one of the featured guests in the first season of "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar", which premiered in 2016.
The "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" episode featuring Nugent originally aired this past May.
Nugent is a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, while Lee has repeatedly made his anti-Trump sentiments very clear. The MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer even said in a recent interview that he would leave the United States if Trump wins re-election.
Back in 1998, Lee was arrested for spousal battery and he served six months in jail after pleading no contest to assaulting his then-wife Pamela Anderson.
