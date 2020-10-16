TOMMY LEE Drops 'Ridiculous' And 'Fun' Video For 'Caviar On A Paper Plate'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has released the official Nick Peterson-directed music video for "Caviar On A Paper Plate", the latest single from his new solo album, "Andro". The track features a guest appearance by Mickey Avalon.

"The video's ridiculous," Tommy told Kare11.com. "It's fun."

The theme of "Andro" is the male and female sides of music, equal in power and status. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept.

"It is a culmination of a bunch of different flavors that I love," Lee told Kare11.com. "There's some super heavy stuff on it that people would typically think from my background. There's also some EDM sounding stuff on there…There's some funky stuff. I covered a Prince song on there. It's called 'When You Were Mine', which is mind-blowing.

"I separated all the female energy tracks and I separated all the male energy tracks, and that's where the title came from, 'Andro', which is [an] abbreviation for androgyny," he added. "There's something for everybody on the record."

Lee has had a mega-popular Netflix film ("The Dirt"), starred in and produced three network TV shows ("Tommy Lee Goes To College", "Rockstar: Supernova", "Battleground Earth: Ludacris Vs Tommy Lee"), had a New York Times bestseller ("Tommyland") and has appeared on scripted and interview TV shows — most recently, a hilarious appearance as a professor on ABC's "The Goldbergs".

