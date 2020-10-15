TOMMY LEE Doesn't Care For MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Theatre Of Pain' Album: 'There's Parts I Love, And Parts That I Don't'

October 15, 2020 0 Comments

TOMMY LEE Doesn't Care For MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Theatre Of Pain' Album: 'There's Parts I Love, And Parts That I Don't'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has told Stereogum that he is not a huge fan of the band's third album, 1985's "Theatre Of Pain". "There's parts I love, and parts that I don't," he said. "I can't say it's my least favorite, because there's some great stuff on it. But as a band, we were still trying to figure out what it is that we all collectively did. I was just coming into the picture with songwriting, and we were in this headspace where we loved David Bowie. Every time you saw him, he had changed into something different. We liked that, so that's why around 'Theatre Of Pain' we really glammed it out — super-bright colors, more makeup. Then we went for a different look on the next record. We were always evolving, but 'Theatre Of Pain' was early on enough that we were still figuring out what MÖTLEY CRÜE was."

"Theatre Of Pain" contained the hit singles "Smokin' In The Boys Room" (a cover of BROWNSVILLE STATION's 1973 Top 5 hit) and the power ballad "Home Sweet Home". The album reached No. 6 on the U.S. chart and No. 36 on the U.K. chart. It was certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA in June 1995.

In MÖTLEY CRÜE's band autobiography, "The Dirt", singer Vince Neil expressed his disbelief at "Theatre Of Pain"'s success.

"Every night, though I loved singing ['Smokin' In The Boys Room'], Nikki [Sixx, CRÜE bassist] would complain that the song was stupid and he didn't want to play it," he said. "I felt like the only one sober enough to realize how bad some of those ['Theatre Of Pain'] songs were. I was shocked the record went double platinum."

Sixx also had less-than-complimentary things to say about "Theatre Of Pain", calling it "a pile of rubbish, the whole fucking record, with a few moments of maybe brilliance" in 2014's "The Big Book Of Hair Metal".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Lee's new solo album, "Andro", is due on October 16. The first two singles from the collection, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops", were released in early June.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).