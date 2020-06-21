TOMMY LEE Defends Twitter For Fact-Checking DONALD TRUMP: 'Everything That Guy Says Is Never Correct'

June 21, 2020 0 Comments

TOMMY LEE Defends Twitter For Fact-Checking DONALD TRUMP: 'Everything That Guy Says Is Never Correct'

Tommy Lee says he doesn't understand why Donald Trump was so upset with Twitter when the social media platform called the president's tweets "potentially misleading."

Late last month, Twitter flagged two of Trump's tweets that claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, saying that the move stemmed specifically from the possibility that the tweets might "confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process." Twitter added a note at the bottom of each tweet, reading "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," which linked to a Twitter Moment fact-check. "Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud," read the heading.

Trump later claimed Twitter was "completely stifling FREE SPEECH" by adding a fact-check underneath his tweets and he threatened to "strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

Earlier this month, Tommy discussed the episode during an interview with Consequence Of Sound. Speaking about Trump's attempts to push back against Twitter, the drummer said (see video below): "I've heard about [Twitter's fact-checking of Trump], but I haven't physically seen it. But just hearing about it, it seems like here's a guy who's always getting fact-checked because his shit's always fucking wrong. So I don't understand why he's tripping on Twitter for fact-checking. I mean, everybody does, because everything that guy says is never, ever correct — it's way off. So I just don't get the beef with Twitter. What the fuck is the difference if it's Twitter or CNN or Fox News or whoever else is checking facts. Twitter is his bitch [right now], I guess. I don't know."

Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including last August when he implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).