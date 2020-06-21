TOMMY LEE Defends Twitter For Fact-Checking DONALD TRUMP: 'Everything That Guy Says Is Never Correct'

Tommy Lee says he doesn't understand why Donald Trump was so upset with Twitter when the social media platform called the president's tweets "potentially misleading."

Late last month, Twitter flagged two of Trump's tweets that claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, saying that the move stemmed specifically from the possibility that the tweets might "confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process." Twitter added a note at the bottom of each tweet, reading "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," which linked to a Twitter Moment fact-check. "Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud," read the heading.

Trump later claimed Twitter was "completely stifling FREE SPEECH" by adding a fact-check underneath his tweets and he threatened to "strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

Earlier this month, Tommy discussed the episode during an interview with Consequence Of Sound. Speaking about Trump's attempts to push back against Twitter, the drummer said (see video below): "I've heard about [Twitter's fact-checking of Trump], but I haven't physically seen it. But just hearing about it, it seems like here's a guy who's always getting fact-checked because his shit's always fucking wrong. So I don't understand why he's tripping on Twitter for fact-checking. I mean, everybody does, because everything that guy says is never, ever correct — it's way off. So I just don't get the beef with Twitter. What the fuck is the difference if it's Twitter or CNN or Fox News or whoever else is checking facts. Twitter is his bitch [right now], I guess. I don't know."

Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including last August when he implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.

