TOMMY LEE Defends His Right To Publicly Criticize TRUMP: 'I Always Have And Always Will Speak My Truth'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has once again defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that "everyone's opinion matters" and vowing to always share his "truth."

Lee, who has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with U.S. President Donald Trump, took to his Instagram Monday night (November 2) to address the fact that many believe celebrities are too far removed from the real world of ordinary people and that they should keep their mouths shut when it comes to politics.

Tommy posted a meme saying "Tommy Lee Really Fucking Hates Donald Trump" and wrote in an accompanying message: "Hey all you assholes that tell me 'to stick to playing drums' I say stick to playing dumb!!! Unfollow me then If you don't like me voicing my opinion... too bad ..everyones opinion matters... I always have and always will speak my truth and again if ya don't like it keep it movin or unfollow stop hanging around leaving lame ass comments on my page! Fuck off!"

Lee's latest outburst comes less than a month after he swore he'll move to Europe if Trump is re-elected. The drummer told The Big Issue magazine that he will to relocate to Greece, where he was born, if Trump wins the 2020 election.

"Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I'm coming over to visit the U.K.," he told the U.K. publication. "I'm out of here. I'll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands."

Lee added that America's image as a global superpower has been tarnished since Trump won the presidency in 2016.

"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we're embarrassing," he said. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: 'What the f**k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"

Tommy has frequently used Twitter to lambaste Trump. In August 2019, Lee implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy slammed Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron", Lee tweeted.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Lee's new solo album, "Andro", was released on October 16.

