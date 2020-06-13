TOMMY LEE Clarifies His Involvement With New TYLA YAWEH/POST MALONE Song 'Tommy Lee'

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee has clarified his involvement in the new song from Tyla Yaweh called "Tommy Lee". The track, which was released on Friday (June 12), also features Post Malone and is said to be an ode to the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer and his lavish lifestyle.

Speaking to Darren Paltrowitz in a new interview, Tommy said (see video below): "I've gotta clear this up, because in another interview, I think there was some miscommunication. The song that just came out yesterday from Tyla and Post, I am not on that track. I am working on — and I will be done by, I think, Tuesday — I'm working on a remix of it, where I've put my flavors all over it and turned it into something really cool that I think everyone's gonna dig. So I did not play on the original track that came out last night."

Malone says in the track: "Pull up wit a drum like I'm Tommy Lee/Yaweh got a stick came to rock with me. Living life like a rock star/Pulling up stretch limousines."

In a separate interview with SiriusXM's Debatable, Tommy said that Yaweh and Malone initially recorded the song with "demo drums" and sent it to Lee, who then recorded his contribution at his home studio while in quarantine.

Lee and Post Malone previously collaborated on the song "Over Now", which was featured on the rapper's 2018 album "Beerbongs & Bentleys".

Lee told Debatable about Malone: "I've known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you. He's a freaking maniac."

Tyla told NME that "Tommy Lee" is about "living life and spreading positive energy." Explaining why he and Malone named the track after the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer, he added: "Tommy Lee just doesn't give a fuck and I love that."

A week ago, Lee released two new solo songs. "Knock Me Down" is a collaboration with Killvein, while "Tops" features South African rapper Push Push. Both tracks will appear on Tommy's new solo album, "Andro", which is due in October.

