TOMMY KAREVIK Says Next KAMELOT Album Will Be 'Killer'

In a new interview with FaceCulture, Tommy Karevik spoke about KAMELOT's upcoming DVD and Blu-ray, "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", as well as the band's plans for the follow-up to 2018's "The Shadow Theory" album.

The singer said (see video below): "We are in a very fortunate position. We have a live DVD coming out in a time when people need live music. So the second-best thing, instead of going to a show, would be to have a live DVD of your favorite band. So we're lucky that we planned it this way, so now when we release an album, we've got some momentum.

"We're working on the new album as we speak, and we have a ton of ideas [for the record], which I think is gonna be killer," he revealed. "I'm really happy with that — with the songs and the music that we're working on right now. So, yeah, sometime next year, we're gonna have a new KAMELOT album."

"I Am The Empire - Live From The 013" will be released on August 14 via Napalm Records. The majestic live album, DVD and Blu-ray, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, consists of 21 songs that will tug on your heartstrings, make you want to bang your head and give you a taste of KAMELOT's grandness live on stage with more than 100 minutes of live music and multiple exclusive extras, including backstage interviews of all guests, bandmembers and fans. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE), Charlotte Wessels (DELAIN) and Lauren Hart — just to name a few — made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

"The Shadow Theory", was released in April 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Haven" was helmed by acclaimed music producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. Guests on the album include Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN), Jennifer Haben (BEYOND THE BLACK) and Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann.

The first official book by and about KAMELOT, "Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy", marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the band, will be released later this year via Rocket 88.

