TOMAHAWK Releases Music Video For 'Dog Eat Dog'

TOMAHAWK, the band featuring Duane Denison (THE JESUS LIZARD, UNSEMBLE), Trevor Dunn (MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS), Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, MR. BUNGLE) and John Stanier (HELMET, BATTLES), will release its first full-length album in eight years, "Tonic Immobility", on March 26 via Ipecac Recordings. The official music video for the disc's second single, "Dog Eat Dog", can be seen below.

"It's a statement about competition, oppression, and unity — served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humor," said Denison of the Eric Livingston-directed clip. Patton added: "Dogs patiently wait, obediently, for humans to snuff each other out… so they can take over the world. Dogs rule!!!!"

Pre-orders for "Tonic Immobility" are live now, with the album available in the following formats: digital, CD digipak, and 180-gram LP in textured gatefold packaging. Vinyl variants include standard black, coke bottle clear (indie retail exclusive — 5,000 available), opaque metallic silver (Ipecac webstore exclusive — 2000 available), and crystal clear (Newbury Comics exclusive — 1,000 available).

"'Tonic Immobility' could just be something in the air we're feeling," said Denison. "It's been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they're not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it's also an escape from the realities of the world. We're not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example."

"Tonic Immobility" track listing:

01. SHHH!

02. Valentine Shine

03. Predators and Scavengers

04. Doomsday Fatigue

05. Business Casual

06. Tattoo Zero

07. Fatback

08. Howlie

09. Eureka

10. Sidewinder

11. Recoil

12. Dog Eat Dog

2013's "Oddfellows" was TOMAHAWK's first CD in over six years.

TOMAHAWK was dormant for five years after releasing a trio of albums: "Tomahawk" in 2001, "Mit Gas" in 2003 and "Anonymous" in 2007.

