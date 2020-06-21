TOM PETTY's Family Blasts TRUMP Over Unauthorized Use Of 'I Won't Back Down' At Tulsa Rally

Tom Petty's family has sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Donald Trump campaign over the president's use of "I Won't Back Down" at his Tulsa rally on Saturday.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," Petty's estate and rights holders — daughters Adria and Annakim, ex-wife Jane and widow Dana — said in a statement posted on social media.

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.

"Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage."

This is not the first time Petty has issued cease-and-desist notice to a politician. In 2000, he sent a to George W. Bush over his use of "I Won't Back Down" on the campaign trail.

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Neil Young and R.E.M. have all publicly slammed Trump for using their music at his events.

