TOM MORELLO's New EP To Include SLASH Guest Appearance, EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello will release a new solo EP, "Comandante", on Friday, October 30. The five-track affair will include a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash on the song "Interstate 80", while another cut, "Secretariat", is a tribute to late VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen.
"Comandante" track listing:
01. Voodoo Child
02. Interstate 80 (feat. Slash)
03. Secretariat (for Eddie Van Halen)
04. Suburban Guerrilla
05. Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost
Although not confirmed, "Voodoo Child" is presumed to be Morello's take on the Jimi Hendrix classic.
"Comandante" is Morello's first solo release following the July 2020 arrival of the "You Belong To Me" single.
Tom's latest solo LP, "The Atlas Underground", came out in 2018.
Genesis recently releases Morello's photographic memoir, "Whatever It Takes".
As the cofounder and guitarist of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OF RAGE, and as a solo artist and collaborator with artists as diverse as Bruce Springsteen and WU-TANG CLAN, few musicians have been as groundbreaking as Morello. In "Whatever It Takes", he tells his story through original commentary, handwritten notes, set lists and a wealth of photographs, to make this jam-packed photographic memoir fascinating, honest, and completely unique.
"I'm both blessed and cursed to be a guitar player," Morello said. "I didn't choose it, it chose me. The challenge was to find a way to weave my convictions into my music in a meaningful way."
View this post on Instagram
THIS FRIDAY: My new EP entitled COMANDANTE out everywhere – 1. Voodoo Child 2. Interstate 80 (feat. @Slash) 3. Secretariat (For EVH) 4. Suburban Guerrilla 5. Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).