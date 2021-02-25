TOM MORELLO To Serve As Executive Music Producer On NETFLIX's 'Metal Lords' Film

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello will serve as the executive music producer of the upcoming Netflix film "Metal Lords".

The movie a coming-of-age comedy, was written by D.B. Weiss and produced by Weiss and Greg Shapiro. David Benioff is one of the film's executive producers. Weiss and Benioff are the co-creators of the hit series/pop culture phenomenon "Game Of Thrones". Peter Sollett ("Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist") is set to direct.

Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth and Adrian Greensmith star in the film about two kids who want to start a heavy metal band "in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal."

Back in August 2019, Benioff and Weiss signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a series of new TV shows and films.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement at the time. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."

In May 2019, Morello joined ANTHRAX's Scott Ian, EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt and Brad Paisley to record a hard rock version of the "Game Of Thrones" theme song. The foursome were joined in a video by Weiss and "Game Of Thrones" composer Ramin Djawadi.