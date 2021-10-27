TOM MORELLO: 'The World Is Not Going To Change Itself; That Is Up To You'

In a new interview with Mexico's WARP Magazine, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The thing that gives me hope — and there are a lot of challenges before; in the face of the environmental challenges and the political challenges and the racist challenges — but the one message that I will just say over and over again that's been a theme of all of my bands and all of my interviews is that the world is not going to change itself; that is up to you. And that history is not something that happens; history is something that you make. And whenever the world has changed for the better — in progressive ways, in radical ways — it's been people no different than anyone listening to this right now who have been the people who changed it. You may think that your life is just Instagram or video games or working… You're the one who changes it. It's never been different than that. It's people who have had no more power, courage, money, influence, creativity than anyone listening to this. It's a matter of standing up in your place in time and unpologetically aiming for the world you really want."

Morello — co-founder of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OF RAGE — released his new album, "The Atlas Underground Fire", on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music. The LP's first single was the classic AC/DC rock anthem "Highway To Hell" featuring Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

Morello is widely known as a barrier-breaking guitarist who continues to push the limits and prove the transformative power of music. Throughout his acclaimed career he has collaborated with everyone from WU-TANG CLAN to Johnny Cash. On "The Atlas Underground Fire", as he did on 2018's "The Atlas Underground", Morello took a path into new sonic territory with the project's breadth of talented collaborators, transforming his sound.

